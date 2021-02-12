Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 138.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $2,094.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,463. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,843.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1,672.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

