Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for 4.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.70. 1,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,062. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $144.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.