Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 3.1% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,332 shares of company stock worth $28,354,537. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

EW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.46. 19,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,705. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

