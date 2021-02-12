Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for 1.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $14,544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,339. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.27. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. The company’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

MSGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

