Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 2.0% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

EMR traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.73. 26,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

