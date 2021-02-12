Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Sells 1,565 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.0% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

