Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $2,094.86. 13,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,843.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,672.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

