Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Trimmed by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,992,000 after purchasing an additional 427,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

