Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,925,000 after purchasing an additional 809,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

NYSE:LOW opened at $175.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

