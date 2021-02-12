Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 222,011 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 72,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 61,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.18. 45,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

