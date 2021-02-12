Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zelman & Associates

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.26. The stock had a trading volume of 40,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

