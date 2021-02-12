LTO Network Reaches Market Cap of $109.77 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $109.77 million and $13.06 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LTO Network

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,315,889 coins and its circulating supply is 274,057,613 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

