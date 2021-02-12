Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.45

Shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $3.30. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 47,346 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Luby’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Luby’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Luby's Company Profile

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

