LUKSO Price Reaches $3.80 on Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. LUKSO has a market cap of $14.45 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can now be bought for $3.80 or 0.00007952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.26 or 0.01097354 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.48 or 0.05729893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00027266 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00020193 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00034725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About LUKSO

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

