Lunyr Market Cap Achieves $491,351.40 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunyr has a total market cap of $491,351.40 and approximately $88,594.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00065678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.07 or 0.01128912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006297 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.08 or 0.05662858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027495 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019644 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00035627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.