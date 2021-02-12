Lux Health Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:LUXA) Trading Up 5.8%

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) shares were up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 735,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 286,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

