Lux Health Tech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 201,514 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 140,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUXAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,259,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,800,000.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

