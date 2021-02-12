LUXCoin (LUX) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. LUXCoin has a market cap of $2.49 million and $18,774.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,801.12 or 0.99911033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00044207 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.60 or 0.01142472 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00369248 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00227677 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00079903 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001981 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,712,401 coins and its circulating supply is 10,705,169 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

