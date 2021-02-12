LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $450.01

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $450.01 and traded as high as $542.10. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at $529.50, with a volume of 302,934 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €530.13 ($623.68).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €510.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €450.01.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

