Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Shares Up 5.1%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $13.86. 673,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 179,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

LYRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 788,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 588,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

