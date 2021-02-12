Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.30.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.
MDGL opened at $120.82 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.19.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
