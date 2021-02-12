Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL opened at $120.82 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after purchasing an additional 286,724 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,396,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,103,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.