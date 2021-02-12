Magna International (MG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of C$2.60 per share for the quarter.
TSE:MG opened at C$98.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$29.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.26. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$33.22 and a 1-year high of C$98.95.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MG. Raymond James increased their price target on Magna International from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
