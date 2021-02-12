Magna International (MGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $77.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.59.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

