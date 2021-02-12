Magna International (TSE:MG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.98

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$98.98 and last traded at C$98.88, with a volume of 441544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$98.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. The company has a market cap of C$29.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 53,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.87, for a total transaction of C$4,647,762.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,226,120.73. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 146,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.02, for a total transaction of C$12,022,046.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,365.

Magna International Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

