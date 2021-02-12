Magnolia Group LLC Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,900,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 21.8% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $208,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,409,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,966,000 after purchasing an additional 395,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,593,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $32.69 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

