Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.14

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.83. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 1,390 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

