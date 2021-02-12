Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the January 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of MKTAY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.11. 13,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,378. Makita has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $54.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Makita had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Makita will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

