Malacca Straits Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MLACU) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU) were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 59,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 48,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLACU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $5,154,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $8,847,000.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

