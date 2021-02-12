Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Down 59.3% in January

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.54% of Mannatech worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 28.69%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

