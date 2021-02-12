Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.54.

Get Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) alerts:

Shares of MFC stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$24.88. 643,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,250. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.90. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$12.58 and a one year high of C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.