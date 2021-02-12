Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Evercore

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by Evercore from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MFC. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

TSE:MFC opened at C$24.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 162.41, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.90. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$12.58 and a 12 month high of C$26.99.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

