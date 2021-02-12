Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Position Decreased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,673,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574,700 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up about 2.7% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Manulife Financial worth $83,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.55. 50,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,988. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

