Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,672 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Manulife Financial worth $42,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after buying an additional 549,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after buying an additional 598,429 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

MFC opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.