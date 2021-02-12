Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,672 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Manulife Financial worth $42,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 45,252,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,426,000 after acquiring an additional 948,873 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Manulife Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,176,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,290,000 after purchasing an additional 374,625 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Manulife Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,613,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,166,000 after purchasing an additional 907,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Manulife Financial by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,364 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

