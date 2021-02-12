Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Downgraded by CIBC

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFC. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

