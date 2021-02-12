Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.51. 72,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 132,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGDPF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

