Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,069 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.42% of Marathon Petroleum worth $113,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $49.94. 38,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,614. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

