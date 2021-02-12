Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Shares Up 0.7%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) shares shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.71. 550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Marimaca Copper in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. It principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

