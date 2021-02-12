Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.20

Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.20 and traded as high as $18.16. Marine Products shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 21,085 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on MPX. TheStreet raised shares of Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Marine Products alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $598.80 million, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 18,806.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 136,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 205.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 99,006 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter valued at $884,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 129.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,311 shares during the period. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.