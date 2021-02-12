Marlin Hits Market Capitalization of $62.70 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Marlin token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 101.9% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $62.70 million and $16.76 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00063238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00283188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00105323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00081264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00092351 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,449.28 or 1.01768123 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

