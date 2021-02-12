Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Gap Up to $86.80

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.80, but opened at $89.95. Marston’s shares last traded at $87.40, with a volume of 1,513,591 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The firm has a market cap of £552.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

