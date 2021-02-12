Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $397.00

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 391 ($5.11), with a volume of 57357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392 ($5.12).

The firm has a market cap of £332.74 million and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 373.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 351.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L)’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

