Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the January 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Marui Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. 8,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,177. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.54).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marui Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

