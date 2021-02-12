Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $10,328,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of TFC opened at $52.78 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.