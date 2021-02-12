Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 1,440 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $811.67.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $717.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $747.21. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

