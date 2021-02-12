Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 19,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $277.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.19 and its 200-day moving average is $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

