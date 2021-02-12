Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 19,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
HD stock opened at $277.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.19 and its 200-day moving average is $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.
In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).
Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.