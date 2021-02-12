Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 2,378 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 502.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $451.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $460.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.85.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

