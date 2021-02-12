Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.13 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $124.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average is $121.38. The company has a market cap of $154.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

