Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.15 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,570,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 134,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $1,501,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,183,515 shares of company stock valued at $60,683,847. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

