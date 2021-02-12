Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.23 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

SPGI stock opened at $339.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

